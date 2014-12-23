NYSE Opening Bell

Neil Macneale III was invited to ring the opening bell at the NYSE in recognition of the part played by the 2 for 1 Index® in the creation of the new Stock Split Index Fund.
Click on the picture to see the bell ringing ceremony
Great video and great achievement Neil. Wish you more of them ahead and many years of success to come!
I just watched the video of you ringing the bell and I got all choked up!!! Congratulations, Neil! Well before you started 2-for-1 you were giving your employees good investment pointers and my IRA account is proof. Thanks for the advice back then and for sharing your success now. – Suzanne