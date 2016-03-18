Why would you give any money to these guys?

…more hedge funds closed their doors in 2015 than at any time since the financial crisis, as turbulent markets dragged down the industry’s performance. According to data from Hedge Fund Research, last year was the worst period for liquidations since 2009, with 979 funds closing, up from 864 in 2014. The fourth quarter of 2015 also saw the fewest new hedge funds starting up since 2009, with just 183 openings compared to 269 in the third quarter.
Text copied from SeekingAlpha.com’s “Wall Street Breakfast” 3/18/16
