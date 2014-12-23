NYSE Opening Bell

December 22, 2014 5:15 pm

NYSEpodium December 15th, 2014

Neil Macneale III was invited to ring the opening bell at the NYSE in recognition of the part played by the 2 for 1 Index® in the creation of the new Stock Split Index Fund.

Click on the picture to see the bell ringing ceremony

Comments

  1. Mark on May 5, 2015 at 3:56 am said:

    Great video and great achievement Neil. Wish you more of them ahead and many years of success to come!

  2. Suzanne B. on January 17, 2015 at 9:44 am said:

    I just watched the video of you ringing the bell and I got all choked up!!! Congratulations, Neil! Well before you started 2-for-1 you were giving your employees good investment pointers and my IRA account is proof. Thanks for the advice back then and for sharing your success now. – Suzanne