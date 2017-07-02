2nd Quarter ends at all-time high

The 2 for 1® newsletter portfolio, a real IRA account, finished the 2nd quarter at its all-time closing high, up 14.3% over the trailing twelve months and 13.2% annualized over the last five years. This real portfolio is based on the 2 for 1 Index®, also near its all-time high and up a 12.1% annualized total return over the last 21 years. The Stock Split Advantage is a real thing and provides an easily understood and easily executed strategy for beating the market over the long-term.
