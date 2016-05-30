Five stock split announcements in May

The month of May has produced an El Nino of stock split announcements to break the recent prolonged drought. For the first four months of 2016 there had been only three 2 for 1 split announcements. The last time there were five or more in one month was May of 2015. After analysis and ranking, one of these five will be added to the 2 for 1 Index® and purchased for the 2 for 1® model portfolio.

Company Symbol Ratio Payable Announced

Brown-Forman Corp BFA & BFB 2 for 1 08/08/16 05/26/16

Core-Mark Holding Co. CORE 2 for 1 06/27/16 05/26/16

SS&C Tech Holdings SSNC 2 for 1 06/24/16 05/25/16

Ebix Inc. EBIX 3 for 1 07/15/16 05/23/16

VSE Corp. VSEC 2 for 1 08/08/16 05/04/16